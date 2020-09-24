Turkish central bank raises policy rate to 10.25% in surprise move

ISTANBUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 200 basis points to 10.25% on Thursday, its first hike in two years, after the lira hit a series of record lows against hard currencies over the past month.

The lira is down 23% against the U.S dollar this year, mainly due to concerns over the central bank's depleted forex reserves, costly interventions in the forex market and Turks' surging demand for hard currencies.

Only three out of 17 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted the central bank would hike its policy rate TRINT=ECI on Thursday.

The lira TRYTOM=D3firmed to as much as 7.5600 against the dollar after the rate announcement, from around 7.71 beforehand.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Toby Chopra)

