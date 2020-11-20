Turkish central bank raises lira swap market rate to 15%

Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkey's central bank said on Friday that it raised the interest rate in the lira-for-forex swap market to 15% from 13.25%, a day after it hiked its main policy rate to the same level. [nL8N2I53BK]

The bank also hiked the interest in the lira for gold swap market to 15%.

