Turkish central bank raises lira swap market rate to 15%

ISTANBUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Friday that it raised the interest rate in the lira-for-forex swap market to 15% from 13.25%, a day after it hiked its main policy rate to the same level.

The bank also hiked the interest in the lira for gold swap market to 15%.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

