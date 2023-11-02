News & Insights

Turkish central bank raises end-2024 inflation forecast to 36%

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

November 02, 2023 — 04:41 am EDT

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu, Ece Toksabay, Tuvan Gumrukcu for Reuters ->

Adds quote, background, details

ANKARA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank raised its year-end inflation forecasts for this year and next to 65% and %36 respectively, Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said on Thursday, vowing to continue gradual monetary tightening.

The bank's year-end forecast in its previous inflation report three months ago was 58% for 2023 and %33 in 2024.

Erkan told a news conference to unveil the report that the bank's inflation forecast for end-2025 was 14%, from a previous 15%, and that disinflation is expected to start in the second half of 2024.

"Getting high and volatile inflation under control will be a long and difficult process. We will continue to use all tools available in a determined way to ensure disinflation," Erkan said during her speech.

She also said that disinflation will start after inflation hits around 70-75% in May and that monetary tightening will continue until there is a visible improvement in inflation.

The central bank raised its policy rate by 500 basis points to 35% as expected last Thursday, tightening aggressively for a third straight month as it steps up efforts to rein in inflation that has soared for years.

Annual inflation hit 61.5% in September, mainly due to depreciation in the lira and rise in taxes. The bank has hiked interest rates TRINT=ECI by 2,650 basis points in an abrupt policy U-turn since Erkan was hired in June.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 traded at 28.35 at 0830 GMT during the news conference. It has weakened some 33% so far this year.

Separately, the central bank maintained its 5% inflation target for the medium term.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.