Turkish central bank raises end-2024 inflation forecast to 36%

ANKARA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank raised its year-end inflation forecasts for this year and next to 65% and %36 respectively, Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said on Thursday, vowing to continue gradual monetary tightening.

The bank's year-end forecast in its previous inflation report three months ago was 58% for 2023 and %33 in 2024.

Erkan told a news conference to unveil the report that the bank's inflation forecast for end-2025 was 14%, from a previous 15%, and that disinflation is expected to start in the second half of 2024.

"Getting high and volatile inflation under control will be a long and difficult process. We will continue to use all tools available in a determined way to ensure disinflation," Erkan said during her speech.

She also said that disinflation will start after inflation hits around 70-75% in May and that monetary tightening will continue until there is a visible improvement in inflation.

The central bank raised its policy rate by 500 basis points to 35% as expected last Thursday, tightening aggressively for a third straight month as it steps up efforts to rein in inflation that has soared for years.

Annual inflation hit 61.5% in September, mainly due to depreciation in the lira and rise in taxes. The bank has hiked interest rates TRINT=ECI by 2,650 basis points in an abrupt policy U-turn since Erkan was hired in June.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 traded at 28.35 at 0830 GMT during the news conference. It has weakened some 33% so far this year.

Separately, the central bank maintained its 5% inflation target for the medium term.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

