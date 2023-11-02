News & Insights

Turkish central bank raises end-2024 inflation forecast to 36%

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

November 02, 2023 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu, Ece Toksabay, Tuvan Gumrukcu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank raised its year-end inflation forecast to 65% from 58% previously, and also lifted its end-2024 forecast to 36% from 33%, Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said on Thursday.

Presenting a quarterly update in Ankara, she said the bank's annual consumer price inflation TRCPIY=ECI forecast for end-2025 was 14%, compared to a previous 15%.

Inflation hit 61.5% in September and is seen rising until the second quarter of next year, even as the bank has hiked interest rates TRINT=ECI by 2,650 basis points to 35% in an abrupt policy U-turn since Erkan was hired in June.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.