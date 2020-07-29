Turkish central bank raises end-2020 inflation forecast to 8.9%

The Turkish Central Bank raised its mid-point inflation forecast for end-2020 to 8.9% from 7.4% in its previous inflation report, Governor Murat Uysal said on Wednesday.

In a briefing on its latest quarterly inflation report, he also said the bank forecast that inflation will fall to 6.2% at the end of 2021, compared with a forecast of 5.4% in the previous report.

