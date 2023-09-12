News & Insights

Turkish central bank raises banks' daily rediscount loan limits

Credit: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

September 12, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday that it had raised banks' daily limit to extend rediscount credits to 3 billion lira ($111 million) from 1.5 billion lira to support exporters’ access to financing.

In July, the central bank decided to increase banks' daily limit for extending these loans to 1.5 billion lira from 300 million lira.

($1 = 26.8753 liras)

