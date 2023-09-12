Turkish central bank raises banks' daily rediscount loan limits

ISTANBUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday that it had raised banks' daily limit to extend rediscount credits to 3 billion lira ($111 million) from 1.5 billion lira to support exporters’ access to financing.

In July, the central bank decided to increase banks' daily limit for extending these loans to 1.5 billion lira from 300 million lira.

($1 = 26.8753 liras)

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by Christina Fincher)

