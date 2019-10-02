Turkish central bank opens FX-gold swap transactions

Contributor
Behiye Selin Taner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

The Turkish central bank opened on Wednesday foreign-exchange gold swap transactions with a one-week maturity, meant to increase banks' efficiency in liquidity management.

Refiles to remove garble from headline

ISTANBUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank opened on Wednesday foreign-exchange gold swap transactions with a one-week maturity, meant to increase banks' efficiency in liquidity management.

On Tuesday, the central bank said it would open the market and transactions would be conducted by both sellers and buyers via the quotation method.

(Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; editing by John Stonestreet)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More