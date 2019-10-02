Turkish central bank opens FX-gold swap transactions

Refiles to remove garble from headline

ISTANBUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank opened on Wednesday foreign-exchange gold swap transactions with a one-week maturity, meant to increase banks' efficiency in liquidity management.

On Tuesday, the central bank said it would open the market and transactions would be conducted by both sellers and buyers via the quotation method.

