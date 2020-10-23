Turkish central bank opens 5 bln lira repo auction

Contributor
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkey's central bank said on Friday it opened a 5 billion lira ($628 million) repo auction by the traditional, or variable rate method with an average simple rate of 13.33%, a day after it surprised analysts by holding its policy rate steady.

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Friday it opened a 5 billion lira ($628 million) repo auction by the traditional, or variable rate method with an average simple rate of 13.33%, a day after it surprised analysts by holding its policy rate steady.

The repo CBTF will mature on Nov. 20. While leaving the repo rate at 10.25%, the bank raised the top rate in its corridor, the late liquidity window (LLW), to 14.75% from 13.25%. Analysts had expected a large rate hike.

($1 = 7.9646 liras)

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters