Turkish central bank net reserves rose $3 bln last week -data/bankers

The Turkish Central Bank's net reserves rose $3 billion last week and total reserves climbed $7 billion, calculations based on preliminary data from five bankers showed on Tuesday.

The calculations indicated that net reserves jumped to $12.8 billion last week from $9.7 billion the previous week, while total reserves rose to $114 billion from $107 billion.

The central bank declined to comment on the figures.

