Turkish central bank lowers interest rates on credit cards -Official Gazette

ANKARA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank lowered the maximum limit for monthly interest rates on credit cards to 1.40% from 1.60% previously for Turkish lira, Turkey's Official Gazette said on Saturday.

It lowered the interest rate for foreign currency debt on credit cards to 1.12%, those for delayed payments in Turkish lira to 1.70% and those for delayed foreign currency payments to 1.42%, the statement on the Official Gazette said.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Chris Reese)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.