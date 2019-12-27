Turkish central bank lowers interest rates on credit cards -Official Gazette

Turkey's central bank lowered the maximum limit for monthly interest rates on credit cards to 1.40% from 1.60% previously for Turkish lira, Turkey's Official Gazette said on Saturday.

It lowered the interest rate for foreign currency debt on credit cards to 1.12%, those for delayed payments in Turkish lira to 1.70% and those for delayed foreign currency payments to 1.42%, the statement on the Official Gazette said.

