Turkish central bank lowers end-2019 inflation forecast to 12% -governor

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank has lowered its mid-point inflation forecast for end-2019 to 12% from 13.9% previously, Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday.

The central bank kept its forecast for end-2020 inflation unchanged at 8.2%, Uysal told reporters at a news conference to present the bank's quarter inflation report.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Ali Kucukgocmen and Jonathan Spicer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

