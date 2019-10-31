Turkish central bank lowers end-2019 inflation forecast to 12% -governor

Contributors
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Jonathan Spicer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

The Turkish Central Bank has lowered its mid-point inflation forecast for end-2019 to 12% from 13.9% previously, Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday.

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank has lowered its mid-point inflation forecast for end-2019 to 12% from 13.9% previously, Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday.

The central bank kept its forecast for end-2020 inflation unchanged at 8.2%, Uysal told reporters at a news conference to present the bank's quarter inflation report.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Ali Kucukgocmen and Jonathan Spicer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More