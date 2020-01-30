Turkish central bank keeps end-2020 inflation forecast at 8.2%

ANKARA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's Central Bank is maintaining its mid-point inflation forecast for end-2020 at 8.2%, Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday. The bank also forecast that the inflation will fall to 5.4% at the end of 2021, Uysal said, adding that it is expected to stabilize at around 5% in the medium term. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay Editing by Dominic Evans) ((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;)) Keywords: TURKEY ECONOMY/INFLATION MIDPOINT (URGENT)

