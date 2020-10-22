Turkish central bank holds rates steady in surprise move

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank left its policy interest rate unchanged at 10.25% on Thursday, contrary to expectations of a sizeable hike, saying it would continue with liquidity measures after raising rates last month to support the ailing lira and curb inflation.

In a Reuters poll of 17 economists, the bank was expected to raise the one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI by 175 basis points, with predictions ranging between hikes of 100 basis points and 300 basis points.

The move left its policy rate below annual consumer price inflation, which stood at 11.75% in September. The lira plunged after the decision, and has weakened 25% this year but trimmed its losses this week after approaching 8.0 per dollar.

Last month, the bank surprised markets with a 200-basis point rate hike, tightening policy for the first time in two years as it sought to rein in inflation.

(Reporting by Daren Butler and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Jonathan Spicer)

