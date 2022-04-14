Turkish central bank holds rate at 14% despite sizzling inflation

Adds quote, background

ISTANBUL, April 14 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank held its policy rate at 14% for a fourth straight month on Thursday as expected, even as inflation is predicted to soon rise above 70% after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring.

The bank cut its policy rate by 500 basis points at the end of last year as inflation rose, an unorthodox move long sought by President Tayyip Erdogan to stoke exports.

The easing cycle sparked a currency crisis that saw the lira end the year down 44% against the dollar, and that stoked prices.

The recent rise in inflation has been driven by energy costs, supply shocks, food prices and temporary rise in prices "that are not supported by economic fundamentals," the bank said.

"The committee expects the disinflation process to start on the back of measures taken...along with the decline in inflation owing to the base effect and the resolution of the ongoing regional conflict," it added.

Inflation rose to 61% in March and is expected to top 70% in coming months, due largely to the lira crisis, economists say. War-related sanctions on Russia have meanwhile sent gas and oil prices soaring, lifting prices for import-dependent Turkey.

The surge in prices after years of double-digit inflation have rattled households and eroded Turks' savings.

All 18 economists in a Reuters poll predicted the bank would hold rates this week. Some predicted it would have to hike before the end of the year given continued pressure on the lira, rising inflation and tightening by other central banks.

Erdogan has urged monetary easing to boost credit and exports and to reverse current account deficits. But the deficits have only climbed due to energy costs, and Turkey's real rate is deeper in the red than any peer economy at negative 47%.

"While the share of sustainable components in the composition of growth is increasing, the risks arising from energy prices in the current account balance continue," the bank said.

A sustainable current account balance is important for price stability, it added.

Sticking to Erdogan's unorthodox plan https://tmsnrt.rs/3MRUHzr

Turks "bewildered" as rents outpace rampant inflation

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Ezgi Erkoyun and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.