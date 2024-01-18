Turkish central bank head says opposition paper story about employee 'unfounded'

ISTANBUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said on Thursday that an "unfounded" news story targeting her, her family and the bank was "unacceptable" and vowed to exercise her legal rights against those responsible.

Opposition paper Sozcu published an article on Thursday about a central bank employee who claimed that she was wrongfully dismissed from the bank by Erkan's father. Reuters could not verify any of the article's claims.

Erkan said on social media platform X that the news story was detrimental to confidence in the bank, ill-intentioned and inconsistent with the truth.

"Unfounded news accusing me and our bank is completely unacceptable. I will use my necessary legal rights against those responsible," she said.

Since June when she took up the position, Erkan has helped spearhead a U-turn toward more orthodox economic policies including steep interest rate hikes.

