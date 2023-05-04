Turkish central bank governor: fall in inflation slower than expected

ANKARA, May 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's inflation is falling at a slower rate than expected by the central bank, its Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Thursday, despite indicators showing a marked slowdown in price rises.

In the second inflation report briefing of the year, Kavcioglu said cost pressures on inflation were largely removed.

