Turkish central bank governor sees significant c/a improvement in H2

ANKARA, July 27 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said on Thursday she foresees a significant improvement in the current account balance in the second half, with selective credit tightening measures balancing domestic demand.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara to announce the bank's quarterly inflation report, Erkan said forex pass-through had increased in the near term but that interest rate hikes and quantitative tightening will support forex stability.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler and Andrew Heavens)

