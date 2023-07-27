News & Insights

Turkish central bank governor sees significant c/a improvement in H2

Credit: REUTERS/CENTRAL BANK OF TURKEY

July 27, 2023 — 03:45 am EDT

Written by Ali Kucukgocmen, Nevzat Devranoglu, Ece Toksabay for Reuters ->

ANKARA, July 27 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said on Thursday she foresees a significant improvement in the current account balance in the second half, with selective credit tightening measures balancing domestic demand.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara to announce the bank's quarterly inflation report, Erkan said forex pass-through had increased in the near term but that interest rate hikes and quantitative tightening will support forex stability.

