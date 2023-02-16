Turkish central bank earthquake donation to be paid from 2022 profit - source

Adds details.

ANKARA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's 30 billion lira ($1.6 billion) donation for areas impacted by the earthquake will be paid from the central bank's profits from last year, according to a central bank source with the knowledge of the matter.

Turkey launched a donation campaign for the earthquake and raised more than 115 billion lira ($6 billion) from individuals and companies in a live broadcast on Wednesday evening.

The central bank transfers its profit from the previous year to treasury every April.

The annual profit of the bank is not announced yet but economists calculate from preliminary data that the central bank recorded a profit of 40-50 billion lira last year.

($1 = 18.8522 liras)

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Alison Williams)

