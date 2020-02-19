Turkish central bank cuts key rate by 50 basis points

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkey's central bank lowered its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 10.75% as expected on Wednesday, its sixth consecutive rate cut and the smallest so far in an aggressive easing cycle designed to boost economic growth.

The bank cut its benchmark one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI from 11.25%, pushing real rates deeper into negative territory for locals with lira deposits after year-over-year inflation rose to 12.15% in January.

In a Reuters poll, the median forecast was for a 50-basis-point cut. A rate increase was not among the forecasts, which ranged from no change to a 75-basis-point cut in the benchmark rate.

Inflation has dropped from a peak above 25% in the wake of a 2018 currency crisis that cut the Turkish lira's value by nearly 30%. The subsequent brief recession saw economic growth all but disappear in 2019.

The central bank responded to the crisis by raising its policy rate to 24%, where it had stayed until last July.

