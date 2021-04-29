Turkish central Bank chief says tight policy will be maintained

ANKARA, April 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Thursday a tight policy will be maintained, as high inflation expectations continue to impact negatively on the inflation trend.

Presenting the bank's quarterly inflation report for the first time since he was appointed last month, Kavcioglu also said he expected economic activity to slow in the second quarter, and that employment was lagging behind growth.

