News & Insights

Turkish central bank calls lenders to discuss rising FX demand, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

March 06, 2024 — 12:43 am EST

Written by Ebru Tuncay for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank called lenders to discuss reasons for the recent rise in foreign currency demand and requested to remain in frequent contact about the issue, two banking sources said on Wednesday.

One of the sources said the central bank called banks on Tuesday and asked to stay in close touch "to understand the reasons for the increased foreign currency demand".

The second source, who like the first spoke under condition of anonymity, said central bank officials told banks to be careful about "unnecessary foreign currency demand".

"The discussion was to understand what is happening and to hinder unnecessary volatility," the second source also said.

The central bank was not immediately available to comment.

Separately, for the first time since July, Turkey's central bank conducted a $475 million Turkish lira-settled forward foreign exchange selling transaction on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.