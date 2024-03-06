Turkish central bank calls lenders to discuss rising FX demand, sources say

ISTANBUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank called lenders to discuss reasons for the recent rise in foreign currency demand and requested to remain in frequent contact about the issue, two banking sources said on Wednesday.

One of the sources said the central bank called banks on Tuesday and asked to stay in close touch "to understand the reasons for the increased foreign currency demand".

The second source, who like the first spoke under condition of anonymity, said central bank officials told banks to be careful about "unnecessary foreign currency demand".

"The discussion was to understand what is happening and to hinder unnecessary volatility," the second source also said.

The central bank was not immediately available to comment.

Separately, for the first time since July, Turkey's central bank conducted a $475 million Turkish lira-settled forward foreign exchange selling transaction on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

