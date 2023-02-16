Turkish central bank bought 1.8 billion lira in bonds, sukuk

ANKARA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank bought 1.8 billion lira ($95.51 million) worth of government bonds and sukuk via the quotation method on Thursday, central bank data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

It follows the central bank's buying of 4.1 billion lira worth of government bonds and sukuk via the quotation method on Wednesday.

The central bank earlier said it would buy up to 8 billion lira in government bonds and sukuk, a move bankers said was aimed at balancing government bond sales by pension funds who must meet new regulations on the allocation of stocks in the government-sponsored part of the funds.

($1 = 18.8467 liras)

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Parisa Hafezi and Alison Williams)

