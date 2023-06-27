News & Insights

Turkish cenbank's net reserves mark largest weekly rise after forex interventions stop

June 27, 2023 — 04:25 am EDT

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, June 27 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves rose by some $8.5 billion last week to about $9 billion, the biggest weekly rise on record, four bankers said on Tuesday, as it stopped intervening in the forex market and the lira declined.

Its total reserves also rose by about $4.5 billion to $107.5 billion as of June 23, according to the bankers' calculations.

The estimates for the rise in the net reserves were between $8.2 billion and $8.8 billion, while those for the total reserves were between $4.3 billion and $4.8 billion.

The largest weekly rise in the net international reserves was recorded in February 2002 with $8.2 billion.

