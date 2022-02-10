Turkish cenbank's net FX reserves surge to $16.33 bln

Adds further details on rise in reserves
ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves leapt $5.8 billion last week to $16.33 billion as of Feb. 4, data showed on Thursday, having tumbled to a 20-year low last month.
The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 13.5543. Bankers said earlier this week the rise in reserves could be due in part to the central bank's $4.7-billion swap accord with the United Arab Emirates.
The rise was also seen reflecting a requirement that exporters sell 25% of their forex revenues to the central bank.
Forex reserves have dropped sharply in recent years, most recently due to billions of dollars the bank sold in market interventions to stem a currency crisis in December.
Bankers say the recent drop-off - which saw reserves fall last month to $7.55 billion, the lowest since 2002 - points to some $20 billion spent to support the lira since December, more than formally reported.
Net international reserves had risen since April before coming under pressure again when a currency crisis in December prompted the bank to intervene to address "unhealthy" prices.
The lira still ended the year down 44% against the dollar, a slump which sent inflation soaring to nearly 49% in January, the highest under President Tayyip Erdogan's rule.
In 2019-2020, the net reserves plunged as the central bank sold off $128 billion via state banks to stabilize the lira, a programme that emerged as a focus of what Turkey's opposition calls government mismanagement.
The central bank in years past used swaps with local banks to backstop interventions, an unorthodox policy that spooked foreign investors and local savers.
Data showed the bank's outstanding swap transactions stood at $46.91 billion as of Wednesday. The reserves are in negative territory once the swaps are deducted.
Date
Net international reserves(mln lira)
Net international reserves (mln USD)
04-02-2022
221,360
16,331
28-01-2022
143,166
10,532
21-01-2022
124,610
9,269
14-01-2022
102,192
7,547
07-01-2022
108,359
7,947
31-12-2021
108,219
8,339
24-12-2021
98,788
8,627
17-12-2021
185,009
12,162
10-12-2021
291,008
21,175
03-12-2021
301,225
22,468
25-11-2021
295,997
24,666
19-11-2021
269,339
25,181
12-11-2021
283,702
28,608
05-11-2021
308,620
31,855
29-10-2021
309,505
32,643
22-10-2021
301,043
32,420
15-10-2021
293,621
32,119
8-10-2021
262,343
29,607
1-10-2021
259,991
29,283
24-09-2021
263,467
30,429
17-09-2021
239,596
28,388
10-09-2021
244,346
28,864
03-09-2021
230,185
27,856
27-08-2021
221,063
26,449
20-08-2021
219,401
25,778
13-08-2021
206,721
24,115
06-08-2021
214,728
25,184
30-07-2021
209,197
24,619
23-07-2021
202,511
23,797
16-07-2021
207,890
24,138
09-07-2021
201,983
23,252
02-07-2021
177,271
20,430
25-12-2020
118,321
15,530
27-12-2019
243,910
41,130
28-12-2018
159,352
30,130
Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.
(Reporting by Can Sezer Editing by Daren Butler)
((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.