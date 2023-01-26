Turkish cenbank's net FX reserves rise to $26.72 bln

ISTANBUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves rose some $1.8 billion to $26.72 billion in the week to Jan. 20, data from the bank showed on Thursday.
The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 18.7742. In July, the net forex reserves dropped to $6.07 billion, their lowest in at least 20 years, but have since rebounded.
They have risen sharply since Sept. 30, when they stood at $9.7 billion.
Forex reserves had dropped sharply in recent years due to market interventions and in the wake of a currency crisis in December 2021. The lira lost some 30% of its value against the dollar last year and 44% in 2021.
The net forex reserves are still in negative territory once outstanding swaps, which stood at $46.99 billion on Wednesday, are deducted.
Date
Net international reserves(mln lira)
Net international reserves (mln USD)
20-01-2023
501,579
26,716
13-01-2023
466,890
24,886
06-01-2023
455,489
24,307
30-12-2022
514,984
27,544
23-12-2022
497,410
26,668
16-12-2022
523,937
28,130
09-12-2022
498,206
26,756
02-12-2022
430,273
23,118
25-11-2022
362,915
19,507
18-11-2022
348,590
18,746
11-11-2022
338,707
18,230
04-11-2022
270,255
14,532
28-10-2022
249,925
13,446
21-10-2022
214,663
11,560
14-10-2022
261,478
14,084
07-10-2022
230,886
12,441
30-09-2022
179,900
9,722
23-09-2022
177,303
9,667
16-09-2022
220,557
12,090
09-09-2022
256,621
14,085
02-09-2022
256,040
14,083
26-08-2022
228,983
12,618
19-08-2022
249,442
13,882
12-08-2022
281,262
15,682
05-08-2022
211,824
11,811
29-07-2022
163,261
9,118
22-07-2022
118,105
6,700
15-07-2022
110,970
6,356
08-07-2022
104,818
6,073
01-07-2022
125,185
7,514
24-06-2022
130,637
7,531
17-06-2022
127,601
7,381
10-06-2022
140,203
8,152
03-06-2022
172,885
10,517
27-05-2022
199,511
12,189
20-05-2022
152,223
9,561
13-05-2022
176,994
11,529
06-05-2022
222,391
14,995
29-04-2022
251,397
17,010
22-04-2022
251,640
17,165
15-04-2022
279,135
19,128
08-04-2022
269,590
18,303
01-04-2022
240,065
16,401
25-03-2022
236,508
15,955
18-03-2022
252,309
17,199
11-03-2022
233,847
15,861
04-03-2022
256,101
18,148
25-02-2022
258,873
18,119
18-02-2022
269,383
19,802
11-02-2022
214,035
15,817
04-02-2022
221,360
16,331
28-01-2022
143,166
10,532
21-01-2022
124,610
9,269
14-01-2022
102,192
7,547
07-01-2022
108,359
7,947
31-12-2021
108,219
8,339
25-12-2020
118,321
15,530
27-12-2019
243,910
41,130
28-12-2018
159,352
30,130
Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.
(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)
((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
