Turkish cenbank's net FX reserves rise to $24.89 bln

ISTANBUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves rose some $580 million to $24.89 billion in the week to Jan. 13, data from the bank showed on Thursday.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 18.7608. In July, the net forex reserves dropped to $6.07 billion, their lowest in at least 20 years, but have since rebounded.

They have risen sharply since Sept. 30, when they stood at $9.7 billion.

Forex reserves have dropped sharply in recent years due to market interventions and in the wake of a currency crisis in December 2021. The lira lost some 30% of its value against the dollar last year.

The net forex reserves are still in negative territory once outstanding swaps, which stood at $47.70 billion on Wednesday, are deducted.

Date

Net international reserves(mln lira)

Net international reserves (mln USD)

13-01-2023

466,890

24,886

06-01-2023

455,489

24,307

30-12-2022

514,984

27,544

23-12-2022

497,410

26,668

16-12-2022

523,937

28,130

09-12-2022

498,206

26,756

02-12-2022

430,273

23,118

25-11-2022

362,915

19,507

18-11-2022

348,590

18,746

11-11-2022

338,707

18,230

04-11-2022

270,255

14,532

28-10-2022

249,925

13,446

21-10-2022

214,663

11,560

14-10-2022

261,478

14,084

07-10-2022

230,886

12,441

30-09-2022

179,900

9,722

23-09-2022

177,303

9,667

16-09-2022

220,557

12,090

09-09-2022

256,621

14,085

02-09-2022

256,040

14,083

26-08-2022

228,983

12,618

19-08-2022

249,442

13,882

12-08-2022

281,262

15,682

05-08-2022

211,824

11,811

29-07-2022

163,261

9,118

22-07-2022

118,105

6,700

15-07-2022

110,970

6,356

08-07-2022

104,818

6,073

01-07-2022

125,185

7,514

24-06-2022

130,637

7,531

17-06-2022

127,601

7,381

10-06-2022

140,203

8,152

03-06-2022

172,885

10,517

27-05-2022

199,511

12,189

20-05-2022

152,223

9,561

13-05-2022

176,994

11,529

06-05-2022

222,391

14,995

29-04-2022

251,397

17,010

22-04-2022

251,640

17,165

15-04-2022

279,135

19,128

08-04-2022

269,590

18,303

01-04-2022

240,065

16,401

25-03-2022

236,508

15,955

18-03-2022

252,309

17,199

11-03-2022

233,847

15,861

04-03-2022

256,101

18,148

25-02-2022

258,873

18,119

18-02-2022

269,383

19,802

11-02-2022

214,035

15,817

04-02-2022

221,360

16,331

28-01-2022

143,166

10,532

21-01-2022

124,610

9,269

14-01-2022

102,192

7,547

07-01-2022

108,359

7,947

31-12-2021

108,219

8,339

25-12-2020

118,321

15,530

27-12-2019

243,910

41,130

28-12-2018

159,352

30,130

Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.

