Turkish cenbank's net FX reserves rise from 20-year low

ISTANBUL, June 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves rose to $7.53 billion in the week to June 24, up from a 20-year low a week earlier, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 17.3470. The net forex reserves stood at $7.38 billion a week earlier.

Forex reserves have dropped sharply in recent years, most recently due to the billions of dollars the bank sold in market interventions in the wake of a currency crisis in December.

The lira still ended the year down 44% against the dollar in 2021, a slump which helped send inflation soaring to 73.5% in May, the highest under President Tayyip Erdogan's rule.

The currency was down some 24% against the greenback this year, before paring some losses this week.

The central bank has met the market's need for more than $30 billion of forex since December through its reserves, in addition to direct interventions in the forex market in 2019-2020, when it sold $128 billion to support the lira.

Its net forex reserves touched $19.13 billion on April 15 before beginning to decline again.

In past years, the bank used swaps with local banks to backstop interventions, an unorthodox policy that spooked foreign investors and local savers.

Data showed the bank's outstanding swap transactions stood at $40.54 billion as of Wednesday. The reserves are in negative territory once the swaps are deducted.

Date

Net international reserves(mln lira)

Net international reserves (mln USD)

24-06-2022

130,637

7,531

17-06-2022

127,601

7,381

10-06-2022

140,203

8,152

03-06-2022

172,885

10,517

27-05-2022

199,511

12,189

20-05-2022

152,223

9,561

13-05-2022

176,994

11,529

06-05-2022

222,391

14,995

29-04-2022

251,397

17,010

22-04-2022

251,640

17,165

15-04-2022

279,135

19,128

08-04-2022

269,590

18,303

01-04-2022

240,065

16,401

25-03-2022

236,508

15,955

18-03-2022

252,309

17,199

11-03-2022

233,847

15,861

04-03-2022

256,101

18,148

25-02-2022

258,873

18,119

18-02-2022

269,383

19,802

11-02-2022

214,035

15,817

04-02-2022

221,360

16,331

28-01-2022

143,166

10,532

21-01-2022

124,610

9,269

14-01-2022

102,192

7,547

07-01-2022

108,359

7,947

31-12-2021

108,219

8,339

24-12-2021

98,788

8,627

17-12-2021

185,009

12,162

10-12-2021

291,008

21,175

03-12-2021

301,225

22,468

25-11-2021

295,997

24,666

19-11-2021

269,339

25,181

12-11-2021

283,702

28,608

05-11-2021

308,620

31,855

29-10-2021

309,505

32,643

22-10-2021

301,043

32,420

15-10-2021

293,621

32,119

8-10-2021

262,343

29,607

1-10-2021

259,991

29,283

24-09-2021

263,467

30,429

17-09-2021

239,596

28,388

10-09-2021

244,346

28,864

03-09-2021

230,185

27,856

27-08-2021

221,063

26,449

20-08-2021

219,401

25,778

13-08-2021

206,721

24,115

06-08-2021

214,728

25,184

30-07-2021

209,197

24,619

23-07-2021

202,511

23,797

16-07-2021

207,890

24,138

09-07-2021

201,983

23,252

02-07-2021

177,271

20,430

25-12-2020

118,321

15,530

27-12-2019

243,910

41,130

28-12-2018

159,352

30,130

Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.

