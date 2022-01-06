Turkish cenbank's net FX reserves drop again to lowest since 2002

Corrects net FX reserve level and exchange rate used

ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves dropped to their lowest level since 2002 at $8.34 billion on December 31, from $8.63 billion a week earlier, according to data on Thursday that reflected recent market interventions.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 12.9775.

The central bank announced five direct market interventions last month to stem a currency crash, which bankers say totaled between $6-$10 billion. There were no intervention notices since Dec. 17, though bankers have said the drop-off in reserves point to more state support for the lira.

Net international reserves fell below $10 billion in April. They then rose through most of last year before coming under pressure again after the bank's December interventions meant to address "unhealthy" prices after a weeks-long lira crash.

The lira still ended the year down 44% against the dollar, a slump which sent inflation soaring to 36%, the highest under President Tayyip Erdogan's rule.

In 2019-2020, the net reserves plunged as the central bank sold off $128 billion via state banks to stabilize the lira, which still steadily depreciated.

Such sales emerged as a focus of what the political opposition calls government mismanagement. The government says there have been no sales for at least two weeks.

In 2019-2020, the central bank used swaps with local banks to backstop the FX interventions, an unorthodox policy that spooked foreign investors and local savers.

Data showed the bank's outstanding swap transactions stood at $48.98 billion as of Wednesday. The reserves are in negative territory once the swaps are deducted.

Date

Net international reserves(mln lira)

Net international reserves (mln USD)

31-12-2021

108,219

8,339

24-12-2021

98,788

8,627

17-12-2021

185,009

12,162

10-12-2021

291,008

21,175

03-12-2021

301,225

22,468

25-11-2021

295,997

24,666

19-11-2021

269,339

25,181

12-11-2021

283,702

28,608

05-11-2021

308,620

31,855

29-10-2021

309,505

32,643

22-10-2021

301,043

32,420

15-10-2021

293,621

32,119

8-10-2021

262,343

29,607

1-10-2021

259,991

29,283

24-09-2021

263,467

30,429

17-09-2021

239,596

28,388

10-09-2021

244,346

28,864

03-09-2021

230,185

27,856

27-08-2021

221,063

26,449

20-08-2021

219,401

25,778

13-08-2021

206,721

24,115

06-08-2021

214,728

25,184

30-07-2021

209,197

24,619

23-07-2021

202,511

23,797

16-07-2021

207,890

24,138

09-07-2021

201,983

23,252

02-07-2021

177,271

20,430

25-06-2021

181,101

20,914

18-06-2021

159,175

18,457

11-06-2021

127,313

14,923

04-06-2021

126,679

14,691

28-05-2021

104,881

12,438

21-05-2021

113,529

13,566

14-05-2021

105,396

12,719

07-05-2021

100,368

12,083

30-04-2021

97,807

11,964

23-04-2021

92,817

11,224

16-04-2021

85,288

10,585

09-04-2021

80,933

9,928

02-04-2021

87,247

10,678

26-03-2021

101,546

12,788

19-03-2021

101,979

13,675

12-03-2021

81,562

10,956

05-03-2021

86,249

11,573

26-02-2021

100,164

13,926

19-02-2021

84,462

12,148

12-02-2021

94,192

13,379

05-02-2021

100,001

14,021

29-01-2021

101,490

13,766

22-01-2021

82,148

11,126

15-01-2021

84,351

11,416

08-01-2021

99,097

13,625

01-01-2021

100,484

13,543

25-12-2020

118,321

15,530

27-12-2019

243,910

41,130

28-12-2018

159,352

30,130

Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

