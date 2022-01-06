Turkish cenbank's net FX reserves drop again to lowest since 2002
ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves dropped to their lowest level since 2002 at $8.11 billion on December 31, from $8.63 billion a week earlier, according to data on Thursday that reflected recent market interventions.
The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 13.3363.
The central bank announced five direct market interventions last month to stem a currency crash, which bankers say totaled between $6-$10 billion. There were no intervention notices since Dec. 17, though bankers have said the drop-off in reserves point to more state support for the lira.
Net international reserves fell below $10 billion in April. They then rose through most of last year before coming under pressure again after the bank's December interventions meant to address "unhealthy" prices after a weeks-long lira crash.
The lira still ended the year down 44% against the dollar, a slump which sent inflation soaring to 36%, the highest under President Tayyip Erdogan's rule.
In 2019-2020, the net reserves plunged as the central bank sold off $128 billion via state banks to stabilize the lira, which still steadily depreciated.
Such sales emerged as a focus of what the political opposition calls government mismanagement. The government says there have been no sales for at least two weeks.
In 2019-2020, the central bank used swaps with local banks to backstop the FX interventions, an unorthodox policy that spooked foreign investors and local savers.
Data showed the bank's outstanding swap transactions stood at $48.98 billion as of Wednesday. The reserves are in negative territory once the swaps are deducted.
Date
Net international reserves(mln lira)
Net international reserves (mln USD)
31-12-2021
108,219
8,115
24-12-2021
98,788
8,627
17-12-2021
185,009
12,162
10-12-2021
291,008
21,175
03-12-2021
301,225
22,468
25-11-2021
295,997
24,666
19-11-2021
269,339
25,181
12-11-2021
283,702
28,608
05-11-2021
308,620
31,855
29-10-2021
309,505
32,643
22-10-2021
301,043
32,420
15-10-2021
293,621
32,119
8-10-2021
262,343
29,607
1-10-2021
259,991
29,283
24-09-2021
263,467
30,429
17-09-2021
239,596
28,388
10-09-2021
244,346
28,864
03-09-2021
230,185
27,856
27-08-2021
221,063
26,449
20-08-2021
219,401
25,778
13-08-2021
206,721
24,115
06-08-2021
214,728
25,184
30-07-2021
209,197
24,619
23-07-2021
202,511
23,797
16-07-2021
207,890
24,138
09-07-2021
201,983
23,252
02-07-2021
177,271
20,430
25-06-2021
181,101
20,914
18-06-2021
159,175
18,457
11-06-2021
127,313
14,923
04-06-2021
126,679
14,691
28-05-2021
104,881
12,438
21-05-2021
113,529
13,566
14-05-2021
105,396
12,719
07-05-2021
100,368
12,083
30-04-2021
97,807
11,964
23-04-2021
92,817
11,224
16-04-2021
85,288
10,585
09-04-2021
80,933
9,928
02-04-2021
87,247
10,678
26-03-2021
101,546
12,788
19-03-2021
101,979
13,675
12-03-2021
81,562
10,956
05-03-2021
86,249
11,573
26-02-2021
100,164
13,926
19-02-2021
84,462
12,148
12-02-2021
94,192
13,379
05-02-2021
100,001
14,021
29-01-2021
101,490
13,766
22-01-2021
82,148
11,126
15-01-2021
84,351
11,416
08-01-2021
99,097
13,625
01-01-2021
100,484
13,543
25-12-2020
118,321
15,530
27-12-2019
243,910
41,130
28-12-2018
159,352
30,130
Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen)
