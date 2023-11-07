Turkish cenbank widens firms' loan reporting requirement as of 2024 -official gazette

ISTANBUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank widened the scope of companies' cash loan balance reporting standards, according to a decision published in the country's official gazette on Wednesday.

Firms with more than 100 million lira ($3.51 million) in cash loan balance or annual net sales revenue or asset size of more than 500 million lira will be reporting the loans monthly to the central bank, the decision said.

The change will take effect from Jan. 1, 2024, the decision said.

In a statement, the central bank said the change is being made to increase the level of representation of firms in the national economy. Previously, firms with more than $15 million foreign currency loans were required to report their loans.

As part of the regulation, the practice of receiving summary FX position from firms with a total cash and non-cash loan balance of 10 million lira or above has been abolished, the central bank also said.

($1 = 28.5061 liras)

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Kim Coghill)

