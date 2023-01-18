Turkish cenbank warns banks on higher commissions -letter

ANKARA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank asked banks to end the practices that increase the costs of commercial loans by circumventing the regulations, in a letter seen by Reuters.

"In the audit activities carried out by our bank's inspectors, it has been determined that there are practices that circumvent the regulations and increase the costs of commercial loans," the letter said.

The central bank referred to the higher commissions charged by banks for the extension of loans. Banks pay up to 30% on deposits and collect only 17-18% on commercial loans.

Authorities want banks to attract lira deposits and extend cheap loans to manufacturing and exporting companies to narrow the country's current account deficit as part of an economic plan by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Banks are applying extra commissions on extensions of loans in order to offset relatively low loan rates, two banking sources told Reuters.

The central bank warned "there may be a need to make additional regulations within the framework of preventing overcharges and increasing predictability and transparency," if such practices continued.

The letter added that the practices were "not common" across the industry.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, Nevzat Devranoglu and Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ece Toksabay Editing Ezgi Erkoyun)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.