Turkish cenbank warns banks about FX transactions during night

ISTANBUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank has warned local banks it could take unspecified measures if they continue to conduct forex transactions with foreign banks during night hours, according to a letter sent to lenders on Friday.

The central bank gave verbal guidance to banks in May asking them to avoid conducting forex transactions with foreign banks during hours when the market is illiquid.

Such transactions in the past have led to sharp but brief drops in the lira's value overnight.

"It has been seen that in the recent period, our domestic banks have conducted forex sale-purchase transactions with foreign resident banks during late hours (for example, 0100, 0200, 0500, 0600 etc. at night)," the central bank said in the letter which was seen by Reuters.

"Showing the necessary sensitivity on this issue is important for the effectiveness of our bank's policies and the healthy functioning of the financial system (and) it is expected that our banks take the necessary measures," it said.

The central bank also said banks were sending high volumes of lira to foreign residents which are then converted to forex and asked them to advise clients to conduct such transactions in the domestic market.

"Necessary measures" will be taken if the two issues mentioned in the letter continue, the letter warned.

In the past, if central bank requests on various issues have not been followed, it has taken measures such as requiring banks to hold government bonds.

Separately, the central bank warned lenders on Oct. 25 about taking measures to prevent lira loans from being used to pay off forex loans earlier than the maturity date.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun and Andrew Cawthorne)

