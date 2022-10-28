Turkish cenbank warns banks about conducting FX transactions during night hours -letter

ISTANBUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank warned local banks about taking "necessary measures" about conducting forex transactions with foreign banks during night hours, a letter sent to lenders and seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

The central bank had given verbal guidance to banks in May asking them to avoid conducting forex transactions with foreign banks during hours when the market is illiquid.

The central bank also said banks were sending high volumes of lira to foreign residents which are then converted to forex and asked them to advise clients to conduct such transactions in the domestic market.

Necessary measures will be taken if the two issues mentioned in the letter continue, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.