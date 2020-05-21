Turkish cenbank trims rates by 50 pts in face of coronavirus

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Turkey's central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 8.25% as expected on Thursday, taking advantage of recent lira strength to keep supporting the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

ISTANBUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 8.25% as expected on Thursday, taking advantage of recent lira strength to keep supporting the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank lowered its benchmark one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI from 8.75%, marking its ninth straight cut in an aggressive easing cycle that began last July when it was 24%.

The move comes despite investor concerns over Turkey's depleted FX reserves that pushed the Turkish lira to an all-time low on May 7. The currency has since rallied on expectations of foreign funding, easing the risk of inflation.

In a Reuters poll of 15 economists, the median estimate was for a cut of 50 basis points, with estimates ranging between cuts of 25 to 100 points.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters