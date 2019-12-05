Turkish cenbank to use required reserves for fine tuning in 2020

Adds quote, details, lira, background

ANKARA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank will use required reserves "in an effective and flexible way" in 2020 as a fine tuning tool in addition to its main policy instrument of short term interest rates, the bank said on Thursday.

The comment, in its monetary and exchange rate policy text for 2020, came after its governor said last week the bank will use required reserves to support real sector access to loans and loan growth.

Thursday's policy text also revealed the bank is increasing the number of its monetary policy committee meetings to 12 next year from the eight meetings in 2019. The bank in the past held 12 meetings annually, but reduced the number to eight in 2017.

The bank kept its inflation target at 5% and said it will continue to implement a floating exchange rate regime. The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened slightly after the statement to 5.7495 from 5.7450 beforehand.

"The first objective is to bring down inflation to single digits, and then gradually reduce inflation further to stabilize it around 5%," it said, after data on Tuesday showed annual inflation rose to 10.56% in November.

The bank also said it will maintain its policy to increase reserves as long as market conditions allow and that it would support banks' liquidity management through gold transactions against lira and forex.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

