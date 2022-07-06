Turkish cenbank to offer unlimited lira rediscount credits -source

The Turkish central bank is ready to source unlimited funding for lira rediscount credits extended to exporter companies, a source with knowledge of central bank actions said on Wednesday.

Turkish lira rediscount credits, whose interest rates lowered and maturities extended recently, will not be extended to companies who purchase foreign currencies with cheaper loans, the source said.

Last month, a central bank document showed firms using lira rediscount credits will be offered longer maturities and must commit to selling at least 30% of their export proceeds to banks.

