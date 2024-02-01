News & Insights

Turkish cenbank to continue quantitative tightening to support rate hikes

February 01, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Written by Daren Butler for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank will continue to implement quantitative tightening by extending various sterilisation tools to support monetary tightening, it said in the minutes of its meeting last week where it hiked its policy rate to 45%.

In the minutes, the bank said it had observed a temporary liquidity surplus in the market due to the impact of public expenditures and monetary base developments.

It repeated that the monetary tightness required to establish a disinflation course is achieved and that it will be maintained as long as needed. It will reassess the stance if notable and persistent risks to the inflation outlook emerge.

