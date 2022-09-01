Turkish cenbank to charge commission on FX required reserves for banks with less than 50% lira deposits

ISTANBUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank will charge 3% commission on forex required reserves for banks whose lira deposits make up less than 50% of all deposits, bankers told Reuters on Thursday.

The bankers were citing a document dated Aug. 31 and shared with lenders. The central bank has taken steps to incentivise banks to convert forex deposits to Turkish lira, in a drive to reverse a years-long dollarisation trend.

On Wednesday, the bank hiked the minimum percentage of foreign exchange deposits that banks need to convert to Turkish liras, while hiking the forex required reserve ratios for those that remain below the limit.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.