Turkish cenbank to allow lira-settled forward forex sales through lenders -document

ANKARA, April 13 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank will allow lira-settled forward forex sales to be conducted directly through lenders, according to a document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Such transactions will be conducted via phone and over the forward exchange determined at the time, the document showed.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.