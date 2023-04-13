Turkish cenbank to allow lira-settled forward forex sales through lenders -document

April 13, 2023 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, April 13 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank will allow lira-settled forward forex sales to be conducted directly through lenders, according to a document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Such transactions will be conducted via phone and over the forward exchange determined at the time, the document showed.

