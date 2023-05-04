Turkish cenbank sticks to inflation forecast of 22.3% for 2023

ANKARA, May 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank maintains its inflation forecast of 22.3% for 2023, Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Thursday, adding credit conditions and foreign exchange rate stability will enable an improvement in inflation.

Speaking in Ankara, Kavcioglu said the central bank also kept its annual inflation forecast for 2024 unchanged at 8.8%.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Susan Fenton)

