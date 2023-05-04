News & Insights

Turkish cenbank sticks to inflation forecast of 22.3% for 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Osman Orsal

May 04, 2023 — 03:59 am EDT

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ali Kucukgocmen for Reuters ->

ANKARA, May 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank maintains its inflation forecast of 22.3% for 2023, Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Thursday, adding credit conditions and foreign exchange rate stability will enable an improvement in inflation.

Speaking in Ankara, Kavcioglu said the central bank also kept its annual inflation forecast for 2024 unchanged at 8.8%.

