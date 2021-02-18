Turkish cenbank stays hawkish, holds rates steady at 17%

Adds lira, details, background

ISTANBUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank held interest rates steady at 17% as expected on Thursday and kept up a hawkish tone, promising tighter policy if needed to rein in inflation that has risen to 15%.

Late last year new Governor Naci Agbal hiked the one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI by 675 basis points to pull the lira up from a record low, and to address annual inflation that has been mostly double-digits for the last three years.

The bank has held rates steady at 17% - the highest in any advanced or emerging economy - in the last two straight months.

"The tight monetary policy stance will be maintained decisively, taking into account the end-2021 forecast target, for an extended period until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation and price stability," its policy committee said after a monthly meeting.

"Additional monetary tightening will be delivered if needed," it added.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 firmed slightly to 6.94 against the dollar from 6.95.

After a 20% decline last year it has rebounded in the past three months - outstripping emerging market peers - on expectations of more orthodox policies despite President Tayyip Erdogan's repeated criticism of high rates.

In a Reuters poll, the median estimate of 21 economists was for no policy change, while five expected a hike to as high as 18%. Rate cuts are expected to begin in the third quarter when inflation is seen edging lower.

Erdogan appointed Agbal in November as part of a surprise leadership overhaul and pledged a new market-friendly economic era.

The central bank expects annual inflation to fall to a 5% target in three years.

In his first interview since taking office, Agbal told Reuters this month he does not expect the bank to consider cutting rates until much later this year given upward inflation pressure, and rate hikes are still a possibility.

His comments were seen to reinforce a growing view among investors that the bank is in no rush to start easing policy.

