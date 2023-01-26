Turkish cenbank stands by inflation forecasts for 2023-2024

ANKARA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank maintained its year-end annual inflation forecasts for 2023 and 2024, at 22.3% and 8.8% respectively, a presentation by Governor Sahap Kavcioglu showed on Thursday.

Speaking in Ankara, Kavcioglu said the central bank sees oil prices at $80.8 in 2023, slightly above the $79.3 assumption in the previous report three months ago.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

