Turkish cenbank stands by inflation forecasts for 2023-2024

Credit: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

January 26, 2023 — 03:01 am EST

Written by Ali Kucukgocmen and Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank maintained its year-end annual inflation forecasts for 2023 and 2024, at 22.3% and 8.8% respectively, a presentation by Governor Sahap Kavcioglu showed on Thursday.

Speaking in Ankara, Kavcioglu said the central bank sees oil prices at $80.8 in 2023, slightly above the $79.3 assumption in the previous report three months ago.

