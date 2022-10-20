Turkish cenbank slashes rates more than expected and signals one more

By Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank slashed its policy rate by a more than expected 150 basis points to 10.5% on Thursday, and promised to halt the easing cycle urged by President Tayyip Erdogan after another similarly-hefty cut next month.

The move pushed the lira to a record low and sets up a likely rate cut to 9% next month. It comes after Erdogan repeatedly advocated for the unorthodox easing cycle and specifically called for single-digit rates by year-end.

Annual inflation rose above 83% in September and central banks globally are racing in the other direction to tighten policy, setting Turkey well apart with a deeply negative real rate.

The bank said it cut the one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI because financial conditions need to support the growth momentum in industrial production and the positive trend in employment.

"The Committee evaluated taking a similar step in the following meeting and ending the rate cut cycle," it said.

The Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened to an all-time low of 18.6150 versus the dollar after the announcement. It has weakened 29% this year, on top of a 44% slide in 2021.

Thirteen of 20 economists in a Reuters poll predicted the bank would cut rates to 11%. Six said it would hold steady at 12%, while one forecast a cut to 11.50%.

The bank shocked markets in August and September by slashing its interest rate by 100 basis points each time to revive a cooling economy. Easing became the consensus expectation after Erdogan earlier this month said the bank would continue rate cuts every month "as long as I am in power".

The rate cuts that began last year caused a historic currency crash in December and sent inflation soaring.

Erdogan has prioritised exports, production and investments as part of an economic programme that aims to lower inflation by flipping Turkey's chronic current account deficits to a surplus.

That target is all but unattainable this year due to the surge in energy prices and a global economic slowdown that is likely to hit Turkey's exports.

The government does not a see a surplus in the next three years. It sees inflation falling to 65% by the end of the year and to 24.9% at the end of 2023.

Since the cuts in the last two months the central bank has taken steps to lessen the gap between the policy rate and banks' lending rates and to boost lira deposits.

