Turkish cenbank sets 4.5% remuneration rate for FX free reserve accounts

ANKARA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank set the remuneration rate on foreign currency free reserve accounts at 4.5%, it said on Friday, establishing a remuneration rate for lenders who hold forex free reserve accounts in the country.

Turkish lenders were able to get a return at LIBOR rates when they held forex free reserve accounts abroad, but no such system existed in Turkey, a banking source said, adding the central bank set the remuneration rate due to a request from banks.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

