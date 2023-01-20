Turkish cenbank sets 4.5% remuneration rate for FX free reserve accounts

January 20, 2023 — 03:16 am EST

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank set the remuneration rate on foreign currency free reserve accounts at 4.5%, it said on Friday, establishing a remuneration rate for lenders who hold forex free reserve accounts in the country.

Turkish lenders were able to get a return at LIBOR rates when they held forex free reserve accounts abroad, but no such system existed in Turkey, a banking source said, adding the central bank set the remuneration rate due to a request from banks.

