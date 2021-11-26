Turkish cenbank says rate cuts boosted commercial loan growth

ISTANBUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Friday revisions in its monetary policy stance since September had started a recovery in commercial loan growth, referring to a period in which it has slashed its policy rate by 400 basis points.

In its twice-yearly financial stability report, the bank also said temporary factors affecting inflation in the short term were expected to persist through the first half of 2022. Annual consumer price inflation is currently near 20%.

"The recent revisions in the monetary policy stance since September 2021 have started a recovery in the commercial loan growth," the bank said.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

