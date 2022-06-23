Turkish cenbank says it will take additional measures when needed

ISTANBUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday it would continue to decisively implement its strengthened macroprudential policy set and take additional measures when needed, expecting a disinflation process to start.

Following its monetary policy committee meeting, where it kept rates on hold at 14%, the bank said the level of capacity utilisation and other leading indicators show robust growth at the start of the year continued in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Ezgi Erkoyun and Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

