Turkish cenbank says it will set policy based on upside risk to inflation

ANKARA, April 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday that policy will be set taking into account the upside risks to the inflation outlook, "at a degree of tightness that will restore disinflation as soon as possible."

In the minutes of last week's monetary policy meeting, when the policy rate was held at 19%, the bank said demand conditions continue to be at inflationary levels.

"The tight monetary stance will serve as a significant buffer against external and temporary volatilities in the context of inflation expectations, pricing behaviour and financial market developments," it said.

The annualised current account balance will start to improve in the second quarter of the year, the bank said, adding that gold imports, which led to a large trade deficit in 2020, had dropped below historical averages in the recent period.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)

