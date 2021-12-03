Turkish cenbank says intervening in fx market, selling dollars

ISTANBUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Friday it was directly intervening in the forex market, selling dollars due to "unhealthy price formations" in exchange rates.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 firmed as far as 13.37 in early afternoon trade and was 1.2% stronger at 13.5 at 1013 GMT.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay)

