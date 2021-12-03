Turkish cenbank says intervening in fx market, selling dollars

The Turkish Central Bank said on Friday it was directly intervening in the forex market, selling dollars due to "unhealthy price formations" in exchange rates.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 firmed as far as 13.37 in early afternoon trade and was 1.2% stronger at 13.5 at 1013 GMT.

