Turkish cenbank says inflation will hover near 62% at end-2023

ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday that annual inflation is likely to hover close 62% at the end of 2023, the upper bound of a forecast range it gave in its latest inflation report.

In the minutes of last week's Monetary Policy Committee meeting - at which it aggressively hiked interest rates by 750 basis points to 25% - the central bank said annual inflation will increase significantly in August.

It repeated that monetary tightening will be further strengthened as needed in a gradual manner, adding that disinflation will be established in 2024. The capacity of the monetary policy framework to achieve the 5% inflation target should be enhanced, it said.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

