Turkish cenbank reduces liquidity limit to primary dealers to zero

Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday the limit on liquidity offered to primary dealers under open market operations will be reduced to zero as of Wednesday.

The move was the latest step in the central bank raising borrowing costs via backdoor channels, after the lira plumbed to record lows last week. It had previously halved the limit.

